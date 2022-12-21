First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.20 and last traded at $79.59. Approximately 81,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 44,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.