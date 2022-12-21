First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.20 and last traded at $79.59. Approximately 81,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 44,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

