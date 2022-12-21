Flagship Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

