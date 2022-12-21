Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,741 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.2% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 417.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.8 %

WPC opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.