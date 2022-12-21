Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,258 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 5.2% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,495,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,922,000 after buying an additional 107,364 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after buying an additional 363,702 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 264,945.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 877,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,209,000 after buying an additional 876,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,299,000 after buying an additional 77,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

