Flagship Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $191.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

