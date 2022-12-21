FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.57. 25,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,728. The company has a market cap of $350.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

