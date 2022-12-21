FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 62,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

