FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Price Performance

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. 406,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $262.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

