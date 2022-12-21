FLC Capital Advisors Has $6.60 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 129,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.56. The stock had a trading volume of 87,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

