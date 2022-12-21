FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 223.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,648.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 882.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 535,337 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

