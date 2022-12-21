FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 121,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

