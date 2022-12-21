FLC Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.80. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,712. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

