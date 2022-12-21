FLC Capital Advisors Sells 5,520 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,853. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

