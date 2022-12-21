Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $792.14 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004534 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $792.14 million and $15.44 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,374,883,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

