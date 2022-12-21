Focused Investors LLC Has $151.97 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 5.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $151,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $329.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.87 and a 200-day moving average of $291.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

