Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.42-$4.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,641 shares of company stock valued at $18,015,008 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

