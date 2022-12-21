Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,038,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 726,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,330,164. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

