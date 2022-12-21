Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 40,500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

