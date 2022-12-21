Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.39. 17,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,336. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

