Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,002. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average of $160.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

