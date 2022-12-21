Forsta AP Fonden Buys 151,600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $24,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 175,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

