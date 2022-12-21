Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 481,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

