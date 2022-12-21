Forsta AP Fonden Has $58.52 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $58,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 116,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
