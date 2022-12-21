Forsta AP Fonden Has $58.52 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $58,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 116,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 193,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,758. The company has a market capitalization of $276.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.