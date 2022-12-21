Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.82. 73,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,071,617. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

