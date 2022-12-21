Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.