ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.14. The stock had a trading volume of 42,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.41.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.