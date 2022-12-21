ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of RYF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,076. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

