ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.79.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

