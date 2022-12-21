Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

FOX Trading Up 1.6 %

FOX Profile

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,887. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

