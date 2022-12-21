Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 8th Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Franklin BSP Realty Trust comprises 3.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned approximately 0.55% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 564.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 618.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,743. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -41.89%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

