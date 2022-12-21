freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRTAF. UBS Group upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

