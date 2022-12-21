Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys Shares of 242,437 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,524,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

