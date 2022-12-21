Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Best Buy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $207,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

BBY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.29. 44,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

