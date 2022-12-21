Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.51. The stock had a trading volume of 317,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,185,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

