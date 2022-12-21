Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,851,000 after buying an additional 299,299 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.33. 20,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

