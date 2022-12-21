Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 618 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $98.18. 144,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,226. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

