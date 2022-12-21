Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Gap Up to $16.46

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $17.01. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 18,347 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52.

Fulton Financial Cuts Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

