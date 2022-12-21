FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Snap Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 753.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,625,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

