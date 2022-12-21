G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $16,640.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021662 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

