Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 302,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

