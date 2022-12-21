Gateway Protocol Price Tops $2.51 on Major Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00014915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.04 million and $449,031.54 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.51513425 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $416,191.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

