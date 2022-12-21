General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,813 shares of company stock worth $8,906,316. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.87.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

