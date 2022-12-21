Gerald A. Michaud Purchases 18,250 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) President Gerald A. Michaud bought 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 364.2% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 592,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 464,907 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.