Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 7.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GETY shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of GETY traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 221,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 5.54. Getty Images has a 12 month low of 4.51 and a 12 month high of 37.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Getty Images Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.