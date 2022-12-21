Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO L Lynn Smull Sells 17,676 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 3,760,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,736. The company has a market capitalization of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 13,031.14%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 1,276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,854,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 1,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,744 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,887 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

