Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO L Lynn Smull Sells 17,676 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gevo Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 3,760,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,736. The company has a market capitalization of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 13,031.14%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
