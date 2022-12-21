Gibson Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gibson Capital LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

