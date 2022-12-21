Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading 4.6% Higher

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, Italian croissants, macaron cookies, wafer pralines, and other wholesome snacks.

