Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $132,136.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 95,249 shares of company stock worth $2,301,021 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Further Reading

