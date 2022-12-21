Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) is Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for 2.4% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 160,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,269. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $44.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.