Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Holdings Raised by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.